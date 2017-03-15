Time to Party Gras at Mardi Gras

Enter caption here…

Vicki Baker

The holidays have become a distant memory. We’ve returned to our usual routines. The weather was gloomy. So it was time to bury ourselves in a cave until the first daffodils finally appeared. Nah, not when the world’s largest party was just waiting for us to join in the fun: Mardi Gras!

When we celebrate Mardi Gras we’re carrying on a tradition that dates back to ancient times when revelers dressed up in masked costumes and took to the streets with food, drinks and music. While we couldn’t be in New Orleans for the Fat Tuesday celebration, the Dance Club brought the festivities to the Ranch by hosting the Mardi Gras Bash Dinner and Dance on February 11, and boy did we let the good times roll.

As the revelers walked through the ballroom doors they were met with vibrant decorations in the official colors of the holiday of purple (for justice), green (for faith) and gold (for power). Everyone was welcomed with a string of beads. It isn’t Mardi Gras unless everyone has beads hanging around their necks! New Orleans brass, zydeco and swing music played in the background and brought the Big Easy to life.

Many came dressed in that funky Fat Tuesday look bedecked in bedazzling beads, masks adorned with sequins and glitter, feather boas, beaded headdresses, silly eyeglasses and wacky hats. The tables were covered with a bright pop of color and sprinkled with strings of beads. Beads covered the wall sconces, and a court jester manned the stage.

And of course there was the dinner menu with tasty Cajun-inspired dishes. The Grill combined the classic chicken and Andouille sausage jambalaya along with Cajun corn salad, sautéed green beans, French rolls and King cupcakes.

The evening featured all our favorite music performed by Flashback Entertainment with plenty of dancing to the sounds of swing, pop, country, rock and roll and big band. And to top it off there were fantastic door prizes generously donated by our wonderful sponsors: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Bayou Jack’s Cajun Grill, Oak Street Pie Company, Henry Evans (dance instructor) and Gail Krause (Robson resident).

The food was fabulous, the colors brilliant, the music swingin’ and the spirit of Mardi Gras extended throughout the night. Mardi Gras is not just something to watch; it’s something to be a part of, to pretend to be someone different, and to live a fantasy for a day. It’s a time to dress crazy. It was a night of feasting, dancing and enjoyment of life, a time to gather together and celebrate in merriment.

Don’t miss all the fun at the next dance. Visit the Dance Club’s website at www.rrdanceclub.weebly.com.