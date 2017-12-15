Toys for boys and girls

JoAnn Bostwick

Every year the Robson Ranch Woodworkers spend a little time making gifts for children that are less fortunate than some. We use a lot of leftovers from other projects, making good use of wood that would typically be thrown out. Some of the toys are brightly colored with non-toxic paints, while others are left in their natural state. We divide the toys among Toys for Tots and the Denton County Day School. The toys were made by Sue Wells, Mike Conley, Sue Reber, Bob Wilking, Neil Newman, Donna and Larry Ditch and Peggy Beyer. Congratulations to these woodworkers for making Christmas fun for the little ones.