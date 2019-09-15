Tuesday, Thursday table tennis play sessions begin

Don Pooley

The first of the Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club’s Tuesday, Thursday table tennis play sessions started on Tuesday, August 27, from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Robson Sports Center’s new multi-purpose room. Come join us and try out the new room (you can see yourself in the mirrors).

Drop by one of the club’s play sessions (Gym – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to noon; Multi-purpose Room – Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2:30 p.m.) and an experienced club player will be happy to help you meet other club players and get you started playing table tennis on a regular basis. A single club membership for the remainder of 2019 is now just $10 (that’s reduced by 50%).

NEWS FLASH: The Farmers Branch Table Tennis Club will be joining the Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club for a “just for fun” round-robin tournament on September 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. You are invited to come and see the fun.