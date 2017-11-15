Twenty-five library volunteers enjoy get-together at The Grill

Grace Gallagher and Elaine Kushmaul

Did you know? Our Robson Ranch Library, located in the Creative Arts Center, is totally run by 62 volunteers who catalog, arrange and check out hard back books, videos, audio books and interlocking puzzles. All materials are donated by residents; nothing is purchased. We are happy to accept donations of recent, gently used materials. Our space is tight so we have to limit the number of books we can accept. There are also three computers and a printer, which prints off the computers. Many people describe the library as an “oasis” because of the friendly, quiet spot in which to read, do a puzzle or just relax in a comfortable setting.

Did you know? If you want to do a volunteer activity without leaving the community we may be the place for you. Join our volunteers who do a couple of hours a week in the library, and next luncheon we may see your smiling face in our luncheon photo.

Did you know? If you haven’t visited the library as a new resident, come see what we have to offer. Let one of our library volunteers set you up in our system so you can check out any of our materials. Paperback books can be borrowed without checkout. The library is your space.