Sheilah Ross, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Music Club Community Choir Spring Concert on April 22 and 23 will be an unforgettable event! The choir, under the direction of Dr. Arturo Ortega, is being joined by Drew Zaremba and his nine-piece band. Every member of this group is an accomplished musician and is either a current or former member of the renowned UNT One O’Clock Lab Band. Drew is a passionate band leader and innovative composer who graduated from UNT with a Master’s degree in jazz arranging and composition and is becoming an internationally known composer, performer and educator. His travels have taken him all over the world educating musicians in jazz clinics. Drew has arranged the marvelous old standard, You Make Me Feel So Young into a spectacular piece especially for our choir.

To highlight this one-of-a-kind concert the Music Club Board of Directors will sponsor a “Wine and Cheese Reception” in the Bandera and Medina Rooms of the clubhouse prior to the Saturday evening concert from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Our fantastic conductors, Drew Zaremba and Dr. Arturo Ortega, will be on hand to meet those in attendance. Admission to the Wine and Cheese party will be by special advance sale ticket at $15 per person. This party is limited to 70 people. Tickets will be available for purchase starting April 3 at 9:00 a.m. in the Clubhouse.

We invite everyone to meet this brilliant young musician and former member of the UNT One O’clock Lab Band and to enjoy the wonderful music of your favorite composers at our spring concert, Unforgettable: An Evening of Jazz Standards. The choir is working diligently to make these very special evenings for your enjoyment. Please watch the HOA announcements for additional information.

Admission to the spring concert is $10 advance sale and $15 at the door. Tickets go on sale April 3 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and then every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Clubhouse.

Concerts are on Saturday, April 22, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, at 4:00 p.m.