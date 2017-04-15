Veterans Park Spring Brick Drive

Darin Burk, Veterans Park Committee Chairman

With the coming of spring the Veterans Park Committee is conducting the first of the semi-annual brick drives. Our park now contains over 500 bricks commemorating the service of Robson Ranch residents and family members. The park has become one of the prized highlights of the Robson Ranch community. Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies are conducted in the park each year to provide us with an opportunity to show our respect for those who have proudly served and in some cases made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedom that we all enjoy.

Now is the time to consider including your name or the name of a family member to commemorate the service to our nation. Many residents have purchased the bricks as gifts to their family members.

Engraved bricks can be purchased in three sizes: 4”x8,” 8”x8” and 12”x12.” The 4”x8” brick will accommodate three lines of text with up to 16 characters/spaces per line. The 8”x8” brick will allow for six lines of text with up to 16 characters/spaces per line as well as up to two service insignias. The 12”x12” brick accommodates up to 10 lines of text with up to 20 characters/spaces per line as well as up to four logos or service insignias. The cost of the bricks are $60 for the 4”x8,” $110 for the 8”x8” and $180 for the 12”x12.” The 12”x12” is frequently utilized to honor the service of multiple family members.

Order forms are available in the drawer below the SOT Tribute Book located near the activity director’s desk in the Clubhouse. Order forms are also available on line at the HOA website under the Support Our Troops entry in Activities/Announcements:Clubs:SOT. Please consider placing your order by April 30 to allow for installation prior to Memorial Day.