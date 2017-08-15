The Whine-O’s July tasting

The Whine-O’s had another great wine tasting evening at the home of Cindy and Dale Brekke this month. The evening started with Champagne, Kir Royales and hors d’oeuvres out by their gorgeous pool overlooking the 18th fairway and clubhouse.

We then progressed inside for more goodies and wine tasting. Several beautiful wines were presented for tasting. A 2016 South African Chenin Blanc was presented by Ed and Paula Bone. The Vineyard was Neethlingshof, in the Stellenbosch area of South Africa where the climate and soil are perfect for Chenin Blancs: light, dry, fruity. Great summer wine!

The second was presented by Marv and Bev Daniel, a 2014 red blend from the Stones and Bones Vineyard in Portugal. It had a 90 rating and was a blend with predominantly Syrah grapes. Mighty tasty!

The third wine was presented by Dale and Cindy Brekke from Delaney Vineyard in Grapevine, TX. The vineyard is on 10 acres with another larger vineyard in West Texas. It was a 2014 Cynthiana, and these grapes love the Texas climate, wth the bulk of these grapes grown in Grapevine. Hand harvested in August, this Norton grape produces a deep, rich, dark cherry color. A great wine for BBQ’s!

The fourth wine was presented by Wayne and Nancy Lussier. It was a 2014 Cab from the Rodney Strong Vineyard in Sonoma, CA with 15.5% alcohol and aged with 75% American Oak. A beautiful wine at a great price!

The last wine was presented by Tom and Pam Kanawyer. It was a 2007 Paul Hein Cabernet with a 97 rating. This was from a vineyard that began in 1887 and it produces luscious wines now!

All agreed that it was another great evening of superb wines and great camaraderie!