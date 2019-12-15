Wildhorse Lady Niners make donation of $10k to Texas Diabetes Caring Center

Carolyn Thomas

This year the Lady Niner Golfers took a leap of faith and ran their first 100% charity golf tournament. All monies raised from sponsors, mystery bags, and mulligan sales plus 50% of the 50/50 drawing went to the Texas Presbyterian Hospital Caring Center for Diabetes in Denton. This is the third year for the diabetes charity but the first year that 100% of the money raised went to the center.

A record-breaking check for $10,523.46 was presented on Nov. 5 to the Texas Health Denton leadership team. Kim Raschke, the annual Giving Specialist-North Zone, said, “We are so grateful for your incredible generosity to the Caring Clinic. The Caring Clinic is a community-focused program designed to help patients with chronic conditions as well as limited finances and medical coverage get access to regular, preventative health care so they can better manage their disease instead of relying on emergency room visits”.

Texas Health Diabetes Education Centers are open to adults with Type 1, Type 2, gestational or pre-diabetes. A multidisciplinary team of diabetes educators, registered nurses, and registered dietitians assist patients in developing management skills to enhance their lifestyle by offering education to help them better understand and manage diabetes.

A great big shout out goes to our sponsors. Without you this would have never happened. Thank you to all the players and organizers. See you next year, the first Wednesday in October.