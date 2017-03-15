Wildhorse Lady Niners Putt – Putt around the clubhouse

February 7, 2017 the Wildhorse Lady Niners held their first social of the year. A 9-hole miniature golf course was constructed and monitored by the WLN members. Over 100 ladies were in attendance and tried their golf skills for a hole-in-one. Many joined the Niners that day. The winners were as follows: Overall winner, Jackie Maurer; second place, Donna Harper; third, after play off, Renee Kowalski; then C.J. Palecek and Patti Dalzell. DAL was awarded to Nancy Garrett after a breathtaking six-lady playoff.

Remember, you can join this group of women golfers by downloading a membership application from the website: www.robsonranchhoa.org. Go to “clubs” and then to “Wildhorse Lady Niners” or call membership chairperson Jan Norton at 940-271-0376.

We are all about having fun!