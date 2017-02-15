Wisconsin Club and Baby Boomers Enjoy Game Day

Dave Parker

The Wisconsin Club and the Baby Boomers at Robson Ranch sponsored a get together at the Grill for the Dallas Cowboy and Green Bay Packer playoff game. Fans from both sides dressed up for the big game. The Grill was kept open to feed the hungry fans. Some of the Packer fans ordered pizza with EXTRA cheese. Not to be outdone, some of the Cowboy fans ordered the cowboy burger on the menu. As each team scored you could hear a roar throughout the facility! In the last seconds of the game the Green Bay Packers pulled out another win and advanced in the playoffs. Anyone interested in joining the Wisconsin Club contact Mary Fabian at maryfabian@sbcglobal.net. The Boomers meet on the first and third Fridays at the Grill starting around 6:00 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Paula Sales at paula.sales@me.com. No dues, no sign up, no speakers, just grab a beverage or a meal and meet some new friends!