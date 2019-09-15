WLN raising $$ for diabetes

Barbara Holst

Sign up now to play in a fun 9-hole scramble tournament put on by the Wildhorse Lady Niners. To be held on October 8, the event is open to everyone – residents and guests. Put your team together as it will be limited to the first 72 players to pay their tournament fees. Cost is $75 pp or for annuals $50 pp. The tournament fee includes lunch and green fees. There will be no refunds; you can just substitute a player.

Raising money for the Diabetes Foundation at Presbyterian Hospital for the past three years, the WLN decided this year to up the ante and change the format from our Princess Tournament where only 12 ladies could participate to 72 players. We presented them with a check for $8000 last year. Our goal is to raise $9000. We think we can do it, but we need your participation.

Following tradition from previous years, we will have 50/50 tickets for sale beginning October 1. Our popular mystery bags will also be available. The “bags” are usually gift cards to local vendors who have donated them at various values of $20, $30, and $50.

Prizes? You bet. We will pay the first-place team $400, second $300 and third $200. First and second place will be determined by score and third place will be drawn out of a hat, so, everyone has a chance to win! Other options to win will be the putting contest costing $5 for two tries, mulligans two for $5, one yardstick per team for closest to pin $5 and you can pay David Bowles to use his drive on hole 8 for $5. Or you can purchase a $20 package for all of these. We will pay one lady and one gentleman $25 each for closest to the pin.

In addition, there will be drawings for door prizes at the luncheon.

The tournament committee would like to thank the following sponsors: Adams Furniture, A.R.E. Contractors LLC, CBD Emporium (Matt Fox), Century Insurance Denton, Janie Farnsworth, Gary Gordon Construction, Grapevine Golf Cars, Green Prairie Landscapers, Platinum Painting, Proscape Landscaping, Security Shutters & Screens, Kellie Fister Stokes – Attorney, Schultz & Keller Law Firm, and Weed Man.

Representing Texas Health Resources Diabetes Education Center will be Kim Raschke. She will welcome all participants as they sign in. Get your team together, sign up, and pay. It should be a fun day for all!