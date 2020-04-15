Women’s Club May Luncheon: The Trammel Group

The Women’s Club May luncheon, Monday, May 4, is happy to have with us once again, by popular demand, the Trammell Group (Mike Barrow, Justin Harmon, Nanci Kimmey, Kay Lamb, Buster Maloney, Terry Nobles, David K. Pierce, Pat Sherman, Melissa Sims, and Donna Trammell). This well-known group got its name from a program misprint (missing names—Trammell group) when it was originally organized in 1990 to tour and promote the University of North Texas centennial musical spoof Forever Green.

This entertaining and often hilarious musical parody act will have you laughing and marveling at the creativity behind it! Donna Trammell is the director and chief writer for the group. In addition to their 21 seasonal dinner theatre productions, the Trammell Group has presented more than 300 benefit performances for non-profit organizations in our community and provided entertainment for numerous regional and national events.

Their annual Footlight Fundraising Series, benefiting City Federation of Women’s Clubs, Hearts for Homes, Denton Salvation Army, Monsignor King Outreach Center, and Health Services of North Texas, has raised more than $65,000 to date. This is a very popular program, so get your luncheon reservation in as soon as possible!

Deposit your check in the Cimarron Sports Center Women’s Lounge mailbox on the wall or use PayPal, by going to rrwomensclub.org. The deadline is April 28, by noon. See you May 4!