Woodworkers 2021 Board and Woodworker of the Year: Loren Christensen

Joni Matthiessen

The Robson Ranch Woodworkers recently had their final meeting of 2020 and have announced their new board members for the coming year. Congratulations go to David Bassham, who will be president, Vice President Kathy Dial, Frank Hunter will remain treasurer, and Sue Wells will be the new secretary. Bob Zimmerman and Larry Ditch were thanked for their service as officers for 2020.

Loren Christensen was named Woodworker of the Year and Neil Newman was given the Founder’s Award.

Despite losing so much time this past year and not being able to work in the shop due to COVID-19, our membership reached an all-time high of 199 members. Please remember if you are a woodworker, dues for membership this upcoming year are due Jan. 1, 2021. So, stop by the shop and make your payment of $50 to be able to continue to work in the shop.

We encourage all residents of Robson Ranch to stop by our display window outside of the shop (just past the library) to see all the creative gift ideas for sale. Our Woodworker of the Year, Loren Christensen, is a master on the lathe and creates very unique, gorgeous, pens from exotic woods, seam rippers, ornaments, wine bottle stoppers, back scratchers, checkerboard or exotic wood side tables, as well as numerous other items for sale. Not only is he very busy with all the trinkets he makes, but he also teaches members how to turn their own items on the lathe.

A year ago last fall, at the Women’s Club fall festival, the woodshop featured a wine picture as a silent auction item. Since it was created in the woodshop, many people enquired if there would be another available in the future. Knowing there was interest, there is one final wine picture finished and for sale in the display window. Also, members of the woodshop are often willing to do special orders or furniture repair. Please stop by and check us out!