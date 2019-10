Theresa L. Peoples

Gary and Millie Otwell, residents of 8905 Landmark Lane have the Yard of the Month. The Otwell’s enjoy gardening, and we all get to enjoy the benefits of their hard work. There are begonias, periwinkles, Mexican heather, and Reulla Brittoniana just to name a few colorful plants in their beds.

Please drive by and say “hello.” They are on the corner of La Jolla and Landmark Lane.