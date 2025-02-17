2025 Kicks Off with Excitement for the Bocce Club

Lorraine Wilson

The new year is off to an energetic start for the Bocce Club, with major developments and exciting updates captivating its members. After months of anticipation, work has finally resumed on the new bocce courts. Electrical contractors and carpenters have been busy pulling cables, installing a power station, and setting up an electrical panel. Several fire stations have also been established, and the build-out is now underway. Club members are eagerly looking forward to playing on the modern, even courts once the project is complete.

In another significant development, the Bocce Club is expanding its board of directors to better manage its growing operations. With nearly 1,700 members, the administrative tasks required to keep the club running smoothly have become increasingly demanding. To address this, the Nominating Committee presented a slate of officers to the board, including four incumbents seeking re-election. Rick Bidne was nominated for secretary, Marion Napurano for treasurer, and Steve Hecker and John Napurano as members-at-large. Additionally, two new members-at-large, Donna Peck and Lorraine Wilson, were recommended. The elections took place at the annual meeting on Jan. 30.

Another key update involves the Sottocapos, a crucial but often overlooked group within the Bocce Club. Established last July, the Sottocapos play an essential role in managing the club’s roster and operations. One group is responsible for organizing league activities, including players, teams, and divisions. Each day of the week has a designated Sottocapo to address any issues that arise.

David Blassingame, one of the Sottocapos, serves as the club’s membership manager. He assists residents in joining or renewing their membership and acts as a liaison to the board. Another Sottocapo is tasked with managing the club’s schedule and maintaining the online calendar. These roles are carried out digitally, without courtside involvement. The current roster of Sottocapos includes Chris Anderson, David Blassingame, Cathy Kramer, Ken Kramer, Mary Loftis, Kay Menzies, and John Nallon.

Meanwhile, the Winter League is providing members with a chance to hone their skills indoors. The league offers a casual and enjoyable experience, allowing players to adjust to the unique surface of the indoor courts. Without commissioners, scorekeeping, or playoffs, the focus is purely on the joy of the game and the camaraderie among teammates. The Winter League will run through Sunday, March 16.

With so much happening, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for the Bocce Club. From new facilities to expanded leadership and lively league play, there’s something for everyone to look forward to in the months ahead.