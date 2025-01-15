2025 Winter Dance January 18

The Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band Club presents the 2025 Winter Dance on Saturday, Jan. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the dance starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robson Ranch clubhouse ballroom.

The 23-piece Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band will provide the music for your dancing and listening pleasure. Dance to tunes from Aretha Franklin, Santana, Sade, Michael Bublé, Van Morrison, Norah Jones, and many others, in addition to your big band dance favorites.

Tickets are $20 each and are on sale in the clubhouse foyer starting Jan. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. Sales will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. in the clubhouse foyer through Jan. 17. Tickets can also be purchased via Venmo (search for @Mike_Robson_Riders) and via Zelle at McWelton.com, or scan the QR code. Tickets purchased in advance will be held at the Will Call table the night of the dance. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the dance with credit card, cash, check, Venmo, and Zelle.

An open dance floor, table seating, and cash bar will be available for your listening and dancing pleasure. A table for 8 or 10 can be reserved for your group. Let the ticket seller know when you buy tickets.

Join us in shaking off those winter blues! See you at the dance!