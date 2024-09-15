A Fun and Exciting Trivia Night

It may have been a hot August day, but there were 300 cool, enthusiastic players for Trivia Night, conducted by the Robson Ranch Trivia Club. It’s always exciting to witness the fun-loving fellowship in the ballroom, including the excitement at the tables when the correct answer is given! We awarded nearly $2,000 in prizes to individuals and entire tables. Prizes included gift cards to the Wildhorse Grill and Visa gift cards.

The winning top three teams were as follows: The team The Right Stuff took first place, winning a $50 gift card for each member. Team Quizzaros earned second place, with each member winning a $25 gift card. The team Risky Quizness was in third place, receiving $20 gift cards.

Thanks to all the participants, a donation from the evening event was made to Cumberland Youth & Family Services in Denton.

Here are three trivia questions from the August event. Answers are listed at the end of this article.

1. Released on April 5, 1974, what was Stephen King’s first published novel?

2. Who was the only former President to later serve in the United States House of Representatives?

3. What is the current name of the candy that was originally known as “chicken feed”?

Our next game night for 2024 will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14. We will announce the ticket sales date through the Robson Ranch HOA Clubs & Activities email, the HOA Message Board, and the Facebook and Nextdoor RR-only social media sites. We invite you to join us for an evening of fun!

The Trivia Club, formed in 2022, continues with new officers for 2024. Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch support the Trivia Club to help run the program. Special recognition and thanks to Marci and Rance Malcom who worked to automate the scoring system and slideshow, making the game much more enjoyable.

We appreciate your support! We carefully review your feedback and constructive comments. We wish to provide a lighthearted evening enjoyed with neighbors and friends.

For questions or additional information, contact us at [email protected].

Answers: 1. Carrie, 2. John Quincy Adams, 3. Candy corn