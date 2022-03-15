Are You Ready for Bocce?

Susan Parker

The Robson Ranch Denton Bocce Club is preparing to start the Spring Season on March 21. This year we have nine divisions playing Tuesday through Thursday. All games will be played on the artificial turf at the Wildhorse Grill patio. Everyone is looking forward to another competitive but fun season.

A big thank you to Rick Bidne, Kathy Dial, and Larry Ditch. They are building larger and much improved scoreboards at the woodshop. This will be a huge improvement over the scoreboards last year. Most of us suffer from old eyes and couldn’t read the old scoreboards.

Recently, the Bocce Club Board approved another benefit. This year’s benefit will be for Denton County Friends of the Family, an organization that supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Watch for an opportunity to participate in the benefit.

See you all on the courts!