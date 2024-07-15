Attention All Bowlers!

Dennis Collard

Discover the excitement of the Robson Rollers Bowling League, the most vibrant league at Robson Ranch. If you’re seeking a thrilling social experience, this is the perfect club to join!

Whether you’re forming a team with four friends or joining an existing one as a substitute or replacement, you’re guaranteed to have a blast.

Don’t miss our exclusive “Try It Before You Buy” offer! Join us on Thursday, July 18, or Thursday, July 25, at Bowlero Bowling Alley in Denton from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a fun-filled evening of free bowling.

This is your chance to test the waters, see if you still have the skills, or use it as a tune-up practice before the season starts. It’s a fantastic way to have fun, and it won’t cost you a dime!

We offer leagues on Monday and Tuesday mornings and Thursday nights at Bowlero Bowling Alley in Denton.

Following are the events and sign-up dates and locations:

Aug. 10: Bandera Room from 9 a.m. to noon

Aug. 12: Legacy Room from 2 to 4 p.m.

Aug. 14: Patriot Room from 2 to 4 p.m.

Aug. 23: The Lounge at the Wildhorse Grill, annual Happy Hour sign-up from 5 to 7 p.m.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Dennis Collard at 817-846-4070.