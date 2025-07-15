Join us on Friday, Aug. 22, in the clubhouse ballroom for Bachelors Of Broadway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.



Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, and then refine the sound with contemporary three-part vocal harmony, and you’ve got a ticket to Bachelors Of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theatre. This three-man act features lush symphonic arrangements of songs from modern and classic musicals like Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, 42nd Street, Miss Saigon, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables, and many more. Starring New York City’s top theatrical talent, Bachelors of Broadway offers a fresh take on audience favorites that have captivated millions worldwide.



To see more about Bachelors of Broadway, check out their website at bachelorsofbroadway.com.



Tickets are $30 per person and will go on sale in person at the office of the Director of Banquets & Events on July 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. Cash, check, credit card, or member account are all acceptable forms of payment. Seating will be theater style. There will be a full cash bar as well!

