Dave Parker

The BBQ Pitmasters – Smokers and Grillers started off the year in a big BBQ way. Master Pitmaster Bob Riley served up one of the ultimate meats, bone-in prime rib! Bob fired up two Green Eggs and smoked the prime ribs to 130 degrees with hickory wood and a block of cherrywood. He seasoned the prime rib with garlic, Holy Gospel Rub, and Rodelle Prime Rib Seasoning. Bob and Tara hosted the group, so Bob added his famous smoked cream cheese with everything bagel seasoning. He also had vampire repellent, a garlic-based appetizer.

Paul Dorwaldt smoked up Texas baked beans. Paul went out of his way to purchase his favorite chorizo and jalapeno sausage from Hudson Market in Marble Falls, Texas. A cast-iron pot was filled with northern pinto beans, red beans, onion, maple syrup, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, and beef stock. All of the men present were only allowed one helping due to obvious reasons.

Corey Raynor started off the feast with deviled eggs with smoked candied bacon. The deviled eggs were prepared with salt, pepper, mayo, pickle relish, and onions. Corey then carefully smoked the maple syrup-coated bacon and added brown sugar. Each deviled egg was topped with his heavenly smoked candied bacon.

John McNemar made smoked winter squash au gratin. In a large cast-iron pan, John added butternut, acorn, and delicata squash. He added three kinds of cheese: cheddar, gruyere, and mozzarella. Heavy cream and seasoning were added, and John smoked the dish for 50 minutes.

Dr. Larry Lewis (doctorate in education and BBQ) smoked an au gratin potato dish with milk, onions, and seasoning for 45 minutes at 375 degrees. He added cheese and seasoning and smoked the dish for another three to five minutes. Leroy Schuetts donated pheasants he shot in South Dakota to Larry to smoke for the get-together. Larry brined the birds and added Holy Gospel seasoning. He put pineapple inside the birds and then wrapped them in bacon. He smoked the birds at 180 degrees for an hour and then upped the heat until the birds were done at 155 degrees. Everyone agreed that the pheasants were the moistest and best they ever tasted.

David Parker added shotgun shells for an appetizer. Manicotti shells were first boiled for two and a half minutes and then added to cold water to stop the cooking. Mild Italian sausage was smoked for 40 minutes and then added to cream cheese. The shells were then stuffed with the mixture and wrapped in bacon. Head Country Seasoning was applied, and the shells were smoked for an hour and a half.

David and Susan also made smoked cheesecake with a smoked cherry compote for dessert. The cherries were smoked for 40 minutes and then thickened. The cheesecake was smoked at 300 degrees for 30 minutes with a combination of wood and then finished in the oven.

It was another great, gourmet dinner! BBQ you can’t find or buy anywhere!