Chris Corbitt

The Big Swing’n Band Club continues the 2026 dance season with another favorite local band, Young At Heart. Join us on Saturday, March 21, at the Robson Ranch clubhouse ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the dance starts at 6:30 p.m. This dance is open to all Robson Ranch residents and the public. Bring your neighbors, your friends, and family.

Young At Heart is a 17-piece big band. They play the old favorites from the Big Band Era of Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, etc., as well as newer favorites like “New York, New York,” “Feelings,” “Proud Mary,” and a lot more. Bring your dance partner and relive those good ol’ days with the foxtrot, waltz, line dance, and all the rest! They play your favorites from the 1940s through the 1980s. And if you want to sit and just listen to the band, that is fine, too.

Tickets are $20 each and will be available for purchase on Monday, March 9; Wednesday, March 11; Monday, March 16; and Wednesday, March 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the clubhouse foyer. Tickets will be sold at the door on the evening of the dance. There will be open table seating, an open dance floor, and a cash bar will be available.

We can accommodate reserving a table for 8 or 10 people in a group. Let the ticket seller know when purchasing your tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased in advance using the Venmo or Zelle QR codes on your cell phone or computer. Visit our Facebook site www.facebook.com/BSwingnBandClub for the QR codes.