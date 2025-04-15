Big Swing’n Band Club Presents UNT Four O’Clock Lab Band

Join us on Friday, April 25, in the Robson Ranch ballroom for a performance by the UNT Four O’Clock Lab Band. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

The UNT Four O’Clock Lab Band is an exciting premiere jazz ensemble from one of the country’s most prestigious collegiate jazz programs. The Four O’Clock Lab Band is proud to present selections from America’s songbook as well as classics from some of the best of the big band libraries. The Four O’Clock Lab Band has performed for schools, festivals, and regularly on campus to much acclaim. The Four O’Clock Lab Band has also been featured for the past two years on the Main Stage at the State Fair of Texas.

Tonight’s program will be announced from the stage and will showcase outstanding soloists, feature selections, and many numbers specifically for dancing.

The Four O’Clock Lab Band is directed by Ken Ebo, UNT Teaching Fellow and Doctoral Candidate. Prior to coming to UNT, Ken was the Southwest Music Placement Director for the United States Marine Corps. Ken also served as faculty at the Naval School of Music, as well as the musical director and lead trombonist for the Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the clubhouse foyer on Monday, April 14; Wednesday, April 16; Friday, April 18; Monday, April 21; and Wednesday, April 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets will be sold at the door as well. Tickets can also be purchased in advance via Venmo and Zelle. The tickets will be held at the Will Call table the night of the dance. Scan the appropriate QR code. An open dance floor, open seating, and a cash bar will be available.

We can accommodate reserving a table of 10 for your group.