“Summer Dance” is the theme for the Friday, May 24, dance. Wear your shorts and tropical shirt or blouse and dancing shoes.

Big Swing’n Band Club presents Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band on Friday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Robson Ranch ballroom.

Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band is a 23-piece band, plus two very talented vocalists, Michele Brandt and Timothy McCormick. All but four of the band members are Robson Ranch musicians, demonstrating the talent that lives here at Robson Ranch. The band plays a full range of music appealing to all generations. All dances include an open dance floor, cash bar, and open table seating. We even have line dancing at intermission to help mix things up and keep you dancing.

Tickets are $15 and will be sold on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the clubhouse foyer starting Monday, May 13, through Wednesday, May 22. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the dance.

Tickets can also be purchased via cash, check, Venmo (search for Robson Riders@Mike_Robson_Riders), Zelle (send to McWelton, Inc.), and now credit card.

We can accommodate reservations for a table of 8 or 10 for your group. Just let us know when you are purchasing your tickets.