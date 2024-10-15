Blessing Bags—Donations Needed

Linda Smith

Once again, Women Sharing Hope will be assembling Blessing Bags for the homeless. Last time, we gave out 812 bags. If you have a collection of toiletries from cruises or hotels that you do not need, please consider donating them to us for this worthy purpose.

Other items that would be appreciated by those less fortunate are razors/shaving cream, feminine hygiene items, deodorant, hand sanitizer, ChapStick, combs/brushes, toothpaste/toothbrushes, floss, shower caps, nail clippers, sewing kits, Kleenex packs, wipes, washcloths, new warm socks, and quart- and gallon-size Ziploc bags.

Vicky Taylor’s front porch at 10012 Hanford Drive will be open 24/7 for drops-offs. If you have any questions, please call Linda Smith at 940-393-1045.

Women Sharing Hope exists to develop friendships, grow in faith, and share God’s love.