Bocce Club Finishes Summer Season and Prepares for New Courts

Lorraine Wilson



The Robson Ranch Denton Bocce Club has had a packed summer season, marked by competition, celebrations, community decisions, and preparations for exciting improvements.



Wrapping up another season of spirited play, the summer playoffs took place on July 28. This article had to be submitted before the playoffs, so the winner and final standings will be announced in next month’s article.



Beyond summer competition, the club made a major step forward in improving player comfort on the soon-to-be-completed new bocce courts. At the June 24 board of directors meeting, a motion was unanimously approved to recommend that the club fund 10 permanent shade canopies over the new courts. A special membership meeting was held on July 10, drawing 359 members. The motion passed by majority vote, clearing the way for much-needed relief from the sun during games.



Club leadership had anticipated future investments once the new courts were in place, and this marks one of the key planned enhancements. Additional improvements are under consideration as part of a larger effort to equip the courts with features that support player needs.



After the vote, VP Steve Ventura outlined several rule changes. Most notable is the elimination of game clocks. Matches will now be played to 11 points, with a 9-point finish allowed in bad weather. Every player must play at least one full game, and no one can play in more than two games. (Note: Three games equals a match.) Subs will be marked with an “S” on the scoresheet, and both individual games and full matches can be forfeited. The pallino must now land at least a shoe-length away from the sideboard when thrown. These adjustments aim to improve fairness and clarity for all players.



On June 27 the club’s board of directors hosted a volunteer appreciation event on the Wildhorse Grill patio. Organized by Donna Peck, the gathering featured a variety of delicious snacks and cold drinks, along with a DJ to entertain the team captains, commissioners, and volunteers who attended. Volunteers are what make club activities possible. The board expressed gratitude for the hundreds of members who give their time to keep the club running smoothly.



The Bocce Club also made a strong showing in Robson Ranch’s 4th of July Parade, thanks to a creative float designed by Nancy Tasle and her capable and talented team of volunteers. Decorating the float proved to be both fun and festive, with perhaps a celebratory cocktail or two along the way.



Construction of the new bocce courts continues to move forward. Concrete was poured the week of July 14, with turf installation the following week and grass and landscaping expected to follow shortly. Once landscaping is complete, the club will announce a grand opening celebration. Details will be shared on the club website at www.rrbocce.com.



With competitive play thriving, infrastructure improvements approved, and new courts nearly ready, the Bocce Club is on track for an even more exciting future.

