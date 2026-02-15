Bocce Club Hits Historic Milestones and Looks Ahead to an Exciting Future

Lorraine Wilson

The Bocce Club celebrated a major milestone on Dec. 23, 2025, with the long-awaited opening of the new Bocce Complex. After numerous delays, the new facility was finally unveiled, and it did not disappoint. Beautifully designed and ready for play, the courts were quickly used as people eagerly rolled the first balls on the new surface.

Less than a month later, the club reached another remarkable achievement. On Jan. 19 the 2,000th player officially signed up to play bocce, a testament to the club’s incredible growth. What began with a used bocce set purchased at a garage sale and two couples playing together has evolved into one of the largest and most active clubs in the community. By Summer 2017, eight teams were playing on makeshift grass courts. That fall, participation doubled to 16 teams across two divisions. Fast forward to Fall 2025, and the club supported 161 teams playing on five PVC courts—now replaced by the new complex.

Today, the Bocce Club boasts 2,019 players, 183 teams, 183 capos (captains), and 42 commissioners across 21 divisions. Games are played five days a week, with divisions scheduled at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Keeping an organization of this size running smoothly takes dedication, and that responsibility falls to a committed board of directors.

The annual bocce meeting was held on Jan. 8 in the clubhouse and was presided over by outgoing President Frank Cianci. With 169 members in attendance, new board members elected were as follows: John Nallon, president; Steve Ventura, 1st vice president; Lorraine Wilson, 2nd vice president; and Frank Cianci, Wayne Rogers, Donna Steibel, and Mike Inderhees, members-at-large.

A standing ovation honored outgoing President Frank Cianci for his tremendous contributions and leadership over the years. The Bocce Club would not be what it is without Frank’s hard work and dedication.

Winter indoor bocce play began Jan. 9, featuring three divisions, 250 players, and 24 teams. With noodles for courts, carpeting underfoot, and no scores or playoffs, the winter league is all about fun. Donna Peck masterminds this popular season, keeping spirits high through the colder months.

With the spring season planned on the new courts, new rules were developed and are now posted on the Bocce Club website rrbocce.com. Capos are recommended to download a copy of the new rules and share with their team members, but all Bocce Club members have access and can download a copy for themselves to become familiar with. Other important documents were also revised, including Club Policies, Club Code of Conduct, Captains’ Responsibilities, Captains’ Match Checklist, and Commissioners’ Responsibilities. It is important to review these as well. All the documents can be found under the Rules & Guidelines menu.

With new courts, new leadership, and record-breaking participation, the Bocce Club’s future has never looked brighter.