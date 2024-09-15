Bocce Summer Season Wraps Up

Lorraine Wilson, Club Publicity

Twenty-three teams competed in the summer bocce season. Play-offs were played the week of July 22, and the finalists for the play-offs were Pallino Posse, Pallino and Potters, and Mac N Boccese from the Avigliano Division; Bocce-Lism, Veni Vici Bocce, and Latte Bocce from the San Cataldo Division; and Gelatos, Grab Your Balls, and Gone to the Dogs from the Calitri Division. Final winners were Grab Your Balls, with Veni Vici Bocce coming in second. Congratulations to the winning team members and to everyone who participated in the summer season and the play-offs.

As the summer draws to a close, significant headway continues to be made on the bocce courts. Anyone driving by can see how much progress is made daily. Multiple golf cart parking spaces have been added for the convenience of bocce players. The entire Bocce Club is eagerly anticipating the new courts, which will require members to adapt and to relearn their throwing strategies.

July 15 marked the deadline for Bocce Club members to submit their guess for the ribbon cutting contest where members were asked to guess the date and time of the ceremony. Hundreds of entries were submitted, with the winner set to receive a Baden Champions Series Official Bocce Set. The runner-up will be awarded a bottle of the consummate Italian wine, 2021 Cent’anni Cianci Nebbiolo, by Vinaiolo, Francesco Michele Cianci.

As this article goes to press, the fall bocce season will have begun, kicking off the first week of September. The club has rapidly expanded, with two new divisions added to the roster, which brings the number of teams up to 140 teams and more than 1,600 club members. The club continues to grow, with bocce at Robson becoming a beloved sport among residents.

Bocce at Robson has become a very popular sport here at Robson Ranch, but did you know that bocce dates back 7,000 years? The game of bocce has survived since the earliest known roots in Egypt around 5200 B.C. Bocce currently spans the globe and is truly a sport for the masses. Because of its versatility—enjoyable by anyone, at any age, with any athletic ability—bocce has become the third most popular outdoor sport in the world after soccer and golf. An estimated 25 million Americans play this simple yet challenging game.

Bocce at Robson Ranch offers residents a fun and competitive way to stay active while forming strong social bonds. The inclusive nature of bocce, which is easy to learn yet challenging to master, makes it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels, enhancing the sense of belonging among the participating community members at Robson Ranch. Bocce, Texas: Population 1,600—Hurrah!