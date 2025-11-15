Bocce Teams Shine at DFW Italian Festival

Lorraine Wilson

On Oct. 11, 34 Robson Ranch bocce players joined teams from across North Texas to compete in the Third Annual DFW Italian Festival Bocce Tournament in Las Colinas. The festival celebrated Italy’s heritage and culture with authentic food, wine tastings, live music, family-friendly activities, and cultural exhibits. The bocce tournament was a charity tournament benefiting the Special Olympics.

Play began early, with teams gathering at 8 a.m. for warm-ups and a captains’ meeting before the tournament officially started at 9 a.m. The event featured nine Robson Ranch teams, each made up of four players, competing on four courts measuring 60 by 15 feet. The courts were soft-sided and with dirt and rock playing surface, providing a rough bocce playing surface. Equipment and score stands were supplied by the festival organizers.

Mid-morning, play paused for a solemn procession featuring a statue of Mary carried onto the festival grounds. Players observed a moment of silence as the statue made its way to the main stage for the opening prayer.

The tournament began with group play where each team competed in three matches to 10 points. The top 15 teams advanced to the playoffs, determined by win-loss records, point differentials, and head-to-head results. Playoff games were single-elimination, leading up to the championship round played to 15 points. Prizes included $800 and gold medals for first place, $400 and silver medals for second, and $200 and bronze medals for third.

The Robson Ranch team Bocce Stella Robson, made up of Mary Ann and Frank Cianci and Karen and Mark Meier, earned an impressive fourth-place finish. Competing against seasoned teams who travel nationwide, their result marked a strong showing and a proud moment for the Robson Ranch Bocce Club.

After a full day of competition, participants gathered near the main stage to relax and enjoy a Tuscan family-style dinner under the evening sky. About 100 guests were treated to a screening of The Palio di Siena, a film about Italy’s historic medieval horse race, while dining on focaccia with olive oil and herb dipping sauce, antipasto platters, pappardelle di cinghiale (a wide pasta with tomato-based boar sauce), porchetta (an Italian wrapped pork roast), all paired with a Chianti Riserva. The meal ended on a sweet note with homemade hazelnut gelato and cantucci cookies.

It was a day of friendly competition, camaraderie, and celebration of Italian culture. The Robson Ranch bocce players returned home proud of their performance and already looking forward to next year’s festival.