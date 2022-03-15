Catholic Club Met February 8

The Robson Ranch Catholic Club met on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the CATC. Many regular members were in attendance, and we were happy to welcome new members as well.

The meeting was called to order by President Irene Manning, and prayers were offered for the intention of members of the club in need of prayers. Irene read a note from SOT thanking club members for the club’s donation to SOT’s November auction. Club members voted to have the end-of-year gathering at The Grill on Monday, May 23. Mark your calendar for May 23. Details will be sent as soon as they are all ironed out.

Our speaker for the evening was Philip Gray, president of Catholics United for the Faith. Philip completed his undergraduate studies in theology and mental health/human services at the University of Steubenville and earned his licentiate in Canon Law from St. Paul University in Ottawa, Canada. Philip kept the club members engaged in conversation as he presented numerous topics regarding right to life from conception to natural death, marriage, divorce and remarriage, reproduction technologies, stem cell research, as well as many other topics. All the members in attendance shared their views, and many were surprised that some of the information presented was unknown prior to the presentation. Mr. Gray also provided thumb drives with copies of many of his presentations: Catholic Traditions for Advent and Christmas, Homeschooling Resources, Marriage in God’s Plan, Raising Tomorrow’s Saints, and Lenten Traditions within the home, just to name a few. Anyone who wishes to read about any of these topics or would like a copy of all of them, please contact John at [email protected]

The next scheduled meeting will be March 8 at 7 p.m., in the Bluebonnet Room of the CATC, and our speaker will be Dennis Pettit. Please join us. All are welcome!