Celebrating Over $600,000 Given!

Apple fritters, cinnamon rolls, and jelly-filled and traditional donuts were the stars at the Fellowship At The Ranch Church Coffee Meet and Greet on Jan. 7. The special treats (nine dozen in all) were from the Mission Committee in celebration of the church’s giving over $607,472 to our 11 designated missions from 2017 to 2023. The missions, both local and international, are supported monthly through the giving of church members and guests. Pastor Ed Jones, a former missionary to both Russia and Nepal, said, “We can’t go, but by God’s grace, we can send.”

The 11 core missions supported by Fellowship At The Ranch are as follows:

Ministries Within Denton County:

• Blue Haven Ranch

• Denton Baptist Association

• Denton Freedom House

• Freedom Food Pantry

• Hearts for Homes

• Refuge for Women

• Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center

International Ministries:

• Café 1040

• CRU – Slovenia (Jay and Zina Herman)

• CRU – Jesus Film Project

• Equip Mozambique (Jon and Carla Reinagel)

The Mission Committee added an 11th faith-based organization in 2023. Committee Chair Tony Jeffrey said, “I’m looking forward to having another donut day when we hit the $700,000 mark!”

You are invited to join us at Fellowship At The Ranch Church on Sundays at our 10 a.m. Coffee Meet and Greet, followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. in the Robson Ranch clubhouse or on YouTube from the comfort of your home. Come worship with us as we learn about God’s love and His plan for our lives. For more information, please visit our website, www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com.

One of the friendliest churches, right in your own backyard!