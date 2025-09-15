Corn to Be Wild team members represented Robson Ranch with pride. Pictured (left to right) are Craig Buchmann, Jana Buchmann, Sue Berry, Ralph Berry, and Kathy LePrevost. Corn to Be Wild team members represented Robson Ranch with pride. Front row (left to right): Jana Buchmann, Sue Berry, Ralph Berry; back row (left to right): Kathy LePrevost, Craig Buchmann

Ralph Berry

When the Broadway Musical Shucked came to Bass Hall in Fort Worth at the beginning of August, the crowds turned out to hear a show full of silly puns, double entendre, creative musical numbers, and lots and lots of mentions of corn. For members of the Robson Ranch Texas Toss team called Corn to be Wild, that seemed like a perfect opportunity to wear our team T-shirts and give Robson Ranch a little publicity. With a smiling ear of corn riding out of the sunset on a motorcycle, portrayed on a bright blue shirt, the team members who were able to attend the show got lots of attention and questions at dinner before the show, outside Bass Hall, in the Green Room for high-level contributors, and especially with the ushers and other attendees near us. There were many questions about where we got the shirts, and that merely led to conversations about Robson Ranch and our Texas Toss (cornhole) leagues and other benefits of living here. Sometimes it is just fun to be a little corny.