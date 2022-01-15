Drama Club—New Year—New Shows!

Mary Ornberg

The Robson Ranch Drama Club installed the 2022 board of directors at their monthly meeting in December. President Mary Ornberg, Vice President Doug Akins, and Secretary/Treasurer Barb Cummins were all re-elected and then sworn in and will serve through 2022.

Club members rehashed their November 2021 performances and are planning new plays, so mark your calendars for May 22 and Oct. 23.

If there is sufficient interest, the club will host a talent show this spring, open only to Robson Ranch resident performers. So, all you jugglers, dancers, stand-up comedians, singers, magicians, and musicians, sharpen up your acts and look for audition times and other parameters in the HOA announcements and on the HOA message board.

The purpose of the Robson Ranch Drama Club is to encourage the production of plays, provide members with skills and experiences, deliver entertainment to the community, and attend performances or workshops. If you are interested in joining, please write to [email protected] If you are interested in performing in the talent show, please write to [email protected]