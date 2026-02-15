Drama Club Prepares for Spring Performance

Mary Ornberg

The Drama Club is excited to announce its next performance, scheduled for Sunday, March 29. As anticipation builds, the Play Selection Committee has worked feverishly to choose the most entertaining and engaging production for our audience to enjoy. Performances include Balloons in the Bar, a light comedy about a bride-to-be having second thoughts, written by Louise Wade and directed by Kathy Jacobs, and Showdown at the Hoedown, a western melodrama set in Wyoming during the 1890s about the first female sheriff elected west of the Mississippi, written by Geff Moyer and directed by Debbie Deverich.

All cast and crew are Robson Ranch residents. Enjoy a carefree afternoon on March 29. There are two performances: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each performance is about two hours long and includes an intermission, with a cash bar available. Performances are held in the ballroom at the clubhouse.

Tickets are $15 each and are now on sale in the clubhouse. Look for sales updates on the HOA message board and HOA daily emails. Both shows sold out last fall, so don’t wait!

The first stage rehearsal is scheduled for Feb. 23, marking the official start of the production process. From there, cast and crew will work together to bring the chosen play to life in preparation for opening night. Mark your calendars for March 29 when the Drama Club takes the stage for what promises to be an entertaining and memorable performance.

Drama Club meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in Room 104 of the CATC building. Anyone interested in joining or learning more is encouraged to attend a meeting or reach out directly. For additional information, please contact Mary Ornberg at mornberg124@gmail.com.