﻿Exciting Developments for Bocce Enthusiasts

Lorraine Wilson, Club Publicity

The permit for the new bocce courts has finally been approved! Ground was broken on May 8, marking a significant milestone for the bocce community. The new courts are being constructed in the space between the clubhouse and the CATC building, offering splendid views of Robson Ranch and beyond, along with refreshing breezes.

The construction, expected to take four to six months, aims for completion by mid-November. While potential delays are possible, there is optimism for a timely finish. The new facility will feature eight courts arranged in pairs with walkways in between, seating at both ends, a ramada, and bathrooms, all surrounded by grassy areas. Additionally, there will be pull-in golf cart parking, and the courts’ orientation will still allow members to enjoy beautiful sunset views.

The new courts are expected to challenge players to adapt to more consistent playing surfaces. Unlike the current varied conditions where players must adjust their throws and strategy for each court, the new setup promises to improve overall playing skills.

Spring Season Marathon Finals

The Spring Season Marathon Finals were held on May 14 and 15. Eight teams competed in the first match of the finals: Good Fellas & Gals, Let It Roll, Great Balls of Fire, Wise Guys, Grab Your Balls, Boccismo, Limoncello, and Under the Bocce Sun. Matches followed a best two out of three games format, with each game played to nine points or a maximum of 20 minutes.

In the second round, Let it Roll faced Under the Bocce Sun, and Wise Guys played against Limoncello. In the subsequent matches, Wise Guys competed against Under the Bocce Sun, and Limoncello went up against Let It Roll. The final showdown saw Wise Guys emerging victorious, with Under the Bocce Sun finishing in second place. Congratulations to Wise Guys for their win and to all teams for their participation throughout the Spring Season.

Summer Season Begins

The excitement continues with the start of the Summer Season, which began the week of May 28. Games are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings at 8:30 a.m., to beat the Texas heat. A total of 23 teams have signed up. Eight teams will play on Tuesday and eight on Wednesday, while seven teams will compete on Thursday, promising an action-packed season.

The season will run through the week of July 23, followed by playoffs the following week. Given the number of teams competing in each division, court 1 will not be used, allowing players to enjoy the flatter, less tricky courts.

Bocce players are eagerly looking forward to the new courts and the challenges of the summer season. Stay tuned for more updates as construction progresses and the competition heats up.