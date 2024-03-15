Fourth Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

Cynthia Drury

Bring your grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, etc., ages 12 and under for Fellowship At The Ranch’s Fourth Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30. Get ready for a fun time searching for candy-filled Easter eggs. Each child will receive an Easter bag to put their eggs in. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the Wildhorse Grill patio. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m., with the Easter Egg Hunt starting promptly at 10:45 a.m. This is a free, ticketed event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

You may register online as follows:

• Online ticket registration is at www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com. Use the Activities tab and register for the Community Event. Online registration opens on March 11 at 9 a.m.

Or pick up a ticket at the Robson Ranch clubhouse on the following dates:

• Wednesday, March 13, from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Monday, March 18, from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Wednesday, March 20, from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Tickets are also available on Sundays from 10 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Fellowship At The Ranch Worship Service, beginning March 10.

Don’t miss this fun event! We look forward to having you at our Easter Egg Hunt!

Fellowship At The Ranch is a non-denominational church, which meets each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in our beautiful Robson Ranch clubhouse. To learn more about the Fellowship At The Ranch Church, please visit our website, www.fellowshipattheranchchurch.com.

One of the Friendliest Churches right in your own backyard!