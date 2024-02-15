Friends of the Library: Scott Baker to Lead March Book Talk

Dianna Lucas

The Friends of the Library is trying something a little different for its March Book Talk. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. instead of the usual earlier afternoon time. Perhaps this timing will fit with the schedule of some Robson residents who have not been able to attend the talks held earlier in the day.

The talk will be held in the Robson Library on Thursday, March 14, with Scott Baker leading the discussion on Stephen King’s 11/22/63: A Novel. Scott is a Robson resident who has lived in or near the Denton/Lewisville/Flower Mound area his entire life. He received his computer science degree from North Texas State University when UNT went by that name. He started a computer networking company, which he later sold.

Scott has lived at Robson for 10 years and is very active in the community. He is in the Motorcycle Club and the Fishing Club, going on trips with them several times every year. He also golfs regularly. One might wonder how he works in these activities, since he and his wife Vicki travel so much. In the past six months, they have done an Arctic expedition cruise, traveled to Machu Picchu, the Amazon Basin, the Galapagos Islands, and walked the Appalachian Trail.

And so it is this wealth of experience that Scott brings to his leadership of this book talk. He feels that this book is enjoyable, possibly some of King’s best work. It harkens back to King’s early style with a lot of detail and multiple plot lines that leave readers thinking several different things could happen.

Through his storytelling, King shows us how much our culture has changed since the late ‘50s and early ‘60s to the 2000s. He makes mention multiple times of the butterfly effect throughout the book and how much we have changed throughout our history.

The underlying premise of the book is the end of the world. The details are very interesting and complex. Two buddies find a way to travel back in time. They attempt to use this time warp process to prevent President John F. Kennedy from being assassinated in hopes of securing a better future for the nation and the world. They fail to realize that history cannot be altered in a vacuum. One change sets in motion what can only be described as an unexpected chain of events and consequences.

If you have read the book, you will definitely enjoy taking part in this book talk. If you are not able to read it, please join us anyway. You will learn a lot and perhaps decide to put it on your TBR (To Be Read) list.