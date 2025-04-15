Garden Club Members Are Plant-astic!

More than 60 Garden Club members shared plants at the March 17 meeting. Four long tables were full of cannas, iris, columbine, spider plants, succulents, hardy cactus, prayer plants, African violets, seeds, and even garlic and onion sets. Each member announced plant names and helpful planting information such as annual/perennial, sun/shade, color, and height. Several brought photos that helped us understand and envy the offered choices. Members all received a raffle ticket upon arrival, and then numbers were drawn for their choice of plants. There were so many “leftovers” that everyone was invited to pick one or two more! Our members were very generous this year, as they have been in the past. It’s very informative to see what grows well here and meet our neighbors. There were even some irises redistributed this year from last year, which made the original contributor thrilled. Everyone went home with several new plants to add to their landscaping.

The next club meeting will be on April 21. It is members only due to space concerns. Watch your emails for details for our Denton Garden field trip.

We are looking for recommendations for the May 19 Robson Ranch Yard Tour. Please contact Nancy Finley at 817-706-9501.