Garden Club News

Nancy Finley

The Garden Club’s annual Plant Exchange will be on Monday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. in the Lonestar Room at the Robson Ranch clubhouse. Plan to bring any cuttings, plants, or sprouts to share with other Garden Club members. Bring them in plastic bags or boxes to reduce the amount of dirt left in the Lonestar Room. Please include a written description of the plant, including full-grown size, color, annual/perennial, and shade- or sun-loving. It is great fun to see what everyone brings to share. I personally was thrilled to receive amaryllis, day lilies, and dark blue salvia. There are many amazing gardens here with a wide variety of plants to share.

Our April meeting will be a tour of the Denton home of Master Gardeners Joanne and Steve Spurgeon. We will meet in the clubhouse parking lot at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 21. If you are willing to drive and share your extra seats, please arrive early. The board members will be available to help facilitate. All club members are encouraged to set up their own ride shares ahead of time.

Come join us to meet more neighbors and see what has grown well here at the Ranch. We are looking for recommendations for the May 19 Spring Yard Tour. Please contact Nancy Finley at 817-706-9501.