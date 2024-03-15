Genealogy Notes

Dian Darr

Come join us for the following informative programs as we discover interesting methods to help us explore the lives of our ancestors. Our April presentations will be at 7 p.m. in the CATC, Room 104, with the Help Session at 2 p.m.

On April 2 Patti Huff Smith will present a program entitled “A Sentimental Journey: A Trip Down Memory Lane—Finding Your Ancestors’ War Records.” In her discussion, she will tell the story of two young girls after their father leaves for World War II. Keeping his memory alive during the war was crucial, as the two sisters faced a battleground of their own. As we search for answers to solve the mysteries of our family story, we find unexpected twists and turns. Learning the truth of our heritage can ignite a passion for more. It is a rewarding journey that can offer hope and healing. “Sentimental Journey” explores locating war documentation for your veterans and uniting the past with the present.

On April 16 Patti Gillespie will present a program on death records that will bring your research to life! Knowing where to look can sometimes be the most difficult part of research. This presentation is filled with stories and examples of often unknown, unfound, and unused death documents.

The monthly Help Session will be on April 8 at 2 p.m. in Room 104 of the CATC.

All Robson Ranch residents are welcome to our meetings. Dues are $20 per person and $30 per couple. For more information, contact [email protected].