Gun Club .22 Caliber Fun Shoot

Dick Remski

On April 16, 17 members of the Robson Ranch Gun Club met at Quail Creek Range for a fun shoot with .22 caliber pistols, revolvers, and a variety of rifles. This lightly recoiling and inexpensive round marked up many paper targets at 7, 15, and 25 yards. Several members brought interesting pieces to share, including single-action revolvers based on the Colt 1873 Peacemaker, both full-size and micro semi-autos, and a variety of long guns in all formats: lever action cowboy style, pump action, and a wide variety of semi-autos as well. Several of the folks who shot that day had never handled the famous cowboy pieces, both revolvers and rifles. They couldn’t imagine reloading a single-action revolver on horseback!

Quail Creek Range is only 10 minutes from Robson Ranch and is a favorite and convenient venue for our members. A variety of ranges are available, all the way up to 100 yards, and the range safety officers are first-class, making it a comfortable place to keep your hand in.

The Robson Ranch Gun Club is open to all Robson Ranch residents and is dedicated to a better understanding and the safe use of firearms of all types. Educational and historical programs are given at the meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of each month at the clubhouse at 1 p.m. More information on the club is available from Club President Miguel Ondina at 214-682-1882 and the Vice President Chris Simpson at 201-463-8335.