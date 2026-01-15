Happy New Year to Everyone from Sassy Stampers

Deena Barber

Our club celebrated the end of our monthly meetings on Dec. 13 with our annual Christmas party. Table decorations were put together by individual club members. Each of them were works of love, and they added a special touch for the celebration.

Everyone enjoys playing games, and our task person for this was Jean Euker. On each table she had placed a glass jar filled with candies. We were to guess the number of candies inside. Our guess was written down, and the winner at each table received a prize. In addition, she had a game where we were to pass candy canes with our non-dominant hand. Finally, she called out items that may be found in our handbags. The gal having the most items won a prize.

There was a delicious brunch set up by the Grill. After lunch, we each selected a wrapped gift brought by our members from the gift table. With instructions from Jean, we passed our gifts several times until they landed and we could tear into them to see what was inside. All gifts were thoughtful and enjoyed.

It was another successful year for our club. Starting in January, we look forward to more class fun and support for our clubs and organizations in the new year.

Please take a look at our wonderful window of handmade cards in the CATC building. Also, look for an assortment of cards for sale at the SOT Veterans Auction coming in 2026.

Happy New Year!