Happy Potters and Kiln Krafters Give Back to Our Community

Cindy Groszkiewicz

We did it! We reached our goal of 150 bowls!

The Happy Potters and Kiln Krafters joined forces to donate 150 beautifully hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind bowls to a local charity called Empty Bowls of Denton, Texas. The bowls will be purchased by those attending their 25th annual fundraiser to be held on Oct. 12 at Harvest House in Denton. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Our Daily Bread Denton and the Denton Community Food Center.

To give you an idea of the impact these bowls will have on the community, Pat Bender, who spearheaded our project, explained, “The 150 bowls (we donated) at a ticket price of $35 per bowl (brings in) $5,250.” But it gets better. According to the Denton Community Food Center’s website, for every $10 in donations, they can purchase $60 to $70 in food. That means our 150 bowls equal at least $31,500 in groceries!

A heartfelt thank you to all Happy Potters and Kiln Krafters who donated bowls to this worthy cause. It’s amazing what can happen when two clubs join forces, donating their time and talent (and clay and glazes) for the good of the community!