Happy Tails Dog Club: Pet Food Drive a Success!

Lorraine Wilson

Happy Tails Dog Club would like to thank the entire Robson community for the tremendous support during our Second Annual Pet Food Drive. Fellow clubs, such as the Robson Ranch Classic Rock Club and the Robson Ranch Denton Bocce Club, have shared our pet food drive message with their members, along with Facebook groups such as Newbies at Robson Ranch in Texas, Robson Ranch Dog Park, Robson Ranch Texas – All About Dogs, along with the Message Board where we were able to share the message.

Happy Tails Club members who willingly put out donation boxes in front of their homes also deserve to be recognized. A huge thank you to Teresa Capps-McGill, Steve McGill, Melissa Crabill, Kathy Dial, Kim and Peter Grasser, Lorraine Handel, Michelle and Craig Kehrwald, Karen and Chip Keith, Nancy Kilkenny and Charles Schunior, Janey Pauley and Fred Ulrich, Debbie Pruden, Cheryl Spencer, Donna Steibel, Ginna and Daid Thran, Kathy and Wayne Visalga and Lorraine Wilson.

Every single donation made makes such a huge difference to our fellow Denton citizens who are facing food insecurity for their pets! Your contributions can make the difference between keeping a beloved pet at home in a loving environment. With local shelters vastly overcrowded, this pet drive fills a crucial need in our community and is not to be taken lightly. We have made a difference, and your generosity is so appreciated!

On April 19 we welcomed our friends from DASF (Denton Animal Support Foundation) when they came and picked up the pet food donations turned in so far! Over 1,700 pounds of pet food was donated by this date, already beating last year’s record of 1,475 pounds of pet food! The pet food drive benefits the Pet Food Pantry at the Linda McNatt/City of Denton Animal Shelter, Our Daily Bread, SPAN Meals on Wheel Senior Paws, and the Denton Veterans Association. Each of these programs provides temporary assistance to help individuals and families facing income insecurity to feed their pets.

The guest speaker at our Happy Tails Dog Club meeting in May was Shelly Meeks, director of development for Humane Tomorrow in Argyle. Shelly has over 25 years’ experience in the animal welfare field and brought a wealth of knowledge to Humane Tomorrow and to share with our club members at the meeting. Humane Tomorrow was founded in 1997 by a small but committed group of volunteers and has grown into one of the most respected humane organizations in North Texas, dedicated to promoting a respectful, responsible, and compassionate relationship between animals and people.

On June 11 our meeting will be in the CATC building, Room 103, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and our guest speaker will be Dr. Amanda Florsheim. Dr. Florsheim is a native Dallas veterinarian and CBCC-KA (Certified Behavior Consultant Canine-Knowledge Assessed). She is the only veterinarian in the Dallas-Fort Worth area whose practice focuses exclusively on behavior medicine. Dr. Florsheim is the founder and owner of Veterinary Behavior Solutions and The Training Studio in Carrollton. Be sure to attend this invaluable meeting to hear from a true dog expert.