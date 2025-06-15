Happy Tails Summer Events

Lorraine Wilson

The Happy Tails Dog Club is heading into summer with an exciting calendar of events aimed at educating and engaging dog lovers across the community. During the club’s May 10 meeting, more than 30 members gathered to hear from Cindy Ratliff, leader of the Lone Star Paws Squad, about the mission and activities of Dog Scouts of America. Five members brought their dogs along, offering a live demonstration of the benefits of consistent and positive dog training.

The club, which meets monthly, is planning several unique events through September. The summer series begins on June 14 with a “Paint Your Pet” session. For this creative event, members were asked to submit a favorite photo of their dog ahead of time. Artist Maria Hunt from Local Art Parties is preparing customized sketches of each pet on 16 by 20-inch canvases. Hunt will provide paints, easels, and aprons during the event, but it’s up to each participant to complete their pet’s portrait in their own style. The event is expected to be relaxed and enjoyable, offering a lighthearted opportunity for members to celebrate their pets through art.

On July 12 the focus will shift to dog behavior and training. Joseph and Rebecca Fairchild from JRK9, a well-regarded training organization in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be the featured speakers. They will outline their programs, which range from basic obedience for puppies to advanced behavioral work for dogs with specific challenges. Their philosophy emphasizes the individuality of each dog, tailoring training to suit different breeds, temperaments, and learning styles. The session will be a valuable resource for those looking to build stronger, healthier relationships with their dogs.

The Aug. 9 meeting will highlight the work of Dogs for Better Lives, a national nonprofit that trains assistance dogs. Representatives will share information about their specialized programs, which include hearing assistance, autism support, and facility dogs. A key topic will be the Shelter to Service program, run in partnership with Operation Kindness in Carrollton. Since its launch in June of 2023, the initiative has trained and placed four shelter dogs as working service animals. The presentation will showcase how rescued dogs can be given a second chance as life-changing companions for people in need.

In September the club will turn its attention to wildlife education with a presentation titled “Coexisting with Coyotes.” Speakers Karin and Roberto Saucedo from Song Dog Watch will lead the discussion. Karin, a conservation photographer and Texas State coordinator for Project Coyote, and Roberto, a creative marketer and wildlife documentarian, will share insights gained from years of observing and photographing coyotes in North Texas. Their goal is to help residents better understand these often-misunderstood animals and promote peaceful coexistence.

Happy Tails Dog Club meetings are held on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in Room 103 of the CATC building. Membership is open to all dog lovers, with annual dues of $10 per household. More information is available at www.rrhappytailsdogclub.weebly.com.