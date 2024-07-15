HOA Business Expo August 24

Mark your August calendar for the Business Expo!

The Homeowners’ Association is sponsoring the annual Business Expo to be held at the clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of this Expo is to provide our homeowners with resources they may find helpful. This event is free for residents and their guests to attend!

If you are interested in having a booth, please contact the activities director at [email protected].

Below are the businesses who have signed up so far:

Made in the Shade Blinds North DFW

Proco Roofing/Proco Pest Control

River Bleu Boutique

Edward Jones

Longhorn Screens, Shades & More

Dallas Homes and Loans LLC

RightSize Realty Powered by CanZell

Read Design

Cool Screens of Texas

Service Beaver

Lori Williams Senior Services

The Rose Realty Team

Force Home Services

Era Real Estate – Myers & Myers Realty

Madeline Klem – Farmers Insurance

Law Office of Robert Standfield PLLC

Bryan Crum Senior Insurance Sales

Jeff Brown Realty Group

SafeLifts of Texas

Brandt Travel

Leigh Hilton PLLC

HCV Designs

Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank

AmeriLife

House of Carts LLC

DATCU

Gohlke Pools

Grapevine Golf Cars

NAYSA CBD

Globe & Anchor Travel

Fellowship At The Ranch

Mulligan Carts

CoverageNTX Insurance Services

Pressley Design & Co.

Robson Riders

Crossvine A Financial Planning Firm

St. David of Wales

RFG Wealth Advisory

Welcome Home

LPL Financial

Kitchen and Bath Tune-Up NW Fort Worth

VL Scapes LLC

Plan My Vacation, LLC

Haiman Hogue, PLLC