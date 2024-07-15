HOA Business Expo August 24

Mark your August calendar for the Business Expo!
The Homeowners’ Association is sponsoring the annual Business Expo to be held at the clubhouse on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of this Expo is to provide our homeowners with resources they may find helpful. This event is free for residents and their guests to attend!
If you are interested in having a booth, please contact the activities director at [email protected].
Below are the businesses who have signed up so far:
Made in the Shade Blinds North DFW
Proco Roofing/Proco Pest Control
River Bleu Boutique
Edward Jones
Longhorn Screens, Shades & More
Dallas Homes and Loans LLC
RightSize Realty Powered by CanZell
Read Design
Cool Screens of Texas
Service Beaver
Lori Williams Senior Services
The Rose Realty Team
Force Home Services
Era Real Estate – Myers & Myers Realty
Madeline Klem – Farmers Insurance
Law Office of Robert Standfield PLLC
Bryan Crum Senior Insurance Sales
Jeff Brown Realty Group
SafeLifts of Texas
Brandt Travel
Leigh Hilton PLLC
HCV Designs
Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank
AmeriLife
House of Carts LLC
DATCU
Gohlke Pools
Grapevine Golf Cars
NAYSA CBD
Globe & Anchor Travel
Fellowship At The Ranch
Mulligan Carts
CoverageNTX Insurance Services
Pressley Design & Co.
Robson Riders
Crossvine A Financial Planning Firm
St. David of Wales
RFG Wealth Advisory
Welcome Home
LPL Financial
Kitchen and Bath Tune-Up NW Fort Worth
VL Scapes LLC
Plan My Vacation, LLC
Haiman Hogue, PLLC