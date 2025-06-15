Kaleidoscope of Nature Exhibit

Rosie Bouse

Nature truly provides a luscious palette of colors, shapes, and designs, as seen in the Paint & Palette’s latest exhibit featured at the clubhouse May 19-25. The theme was Kaleidoscope of Nature. The Paint & Palette artists’ 34 entries in various media exemplify their keen awareness of the wonders that can be discovered in nature. But one must develop an artist’s eye, or lens, to capture and preserve this marvelous beauty for others to see and enjoy. The recent new pieces that were exhibited demonstrate our fine artists’ ability to create in various forms and media. At the reception on Saturday evening, the community was treated to the opportunity to meet and greet our talented members. From their attire, one could see that many are artsy also in the way they dress and accessorize. They each seem to create their own kaleidoscope of color “look” that is unique.

Were you able to benefit from stopping by during the week of the exhibit? One can’t help but admire the abundant talent that brews within our club. The word “brews” seems fitting, as ideas seem to bubble up and transfer from member to member as we share time in the Indian Paintbrush Room on Mondays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Paint & Palette’s recent two-part series on Zentangle and Ink Sketching produced new material for our window set-up in the CATC building. The class was given by Jan Marx and Janet Coddington who each have become pleasantly “entangled” in Zentangle. Sketches from these sessions were immediately added to the window at the end of class. During class, students had access to several Zentangle books shared by these instructors. Unique drawings emerged as participants shared the fun and worked collaboratively on their pieces.

We continue with our second Monday Show and Share where works of art are gently critiqued and encouragement is given. We are accepting members throughout the year for interested folks who might like to join. One of the perks for members is that classes are free, and priority is given to members, as the number of participants may be limited by space. The membership fee is a modest $10 per year. Discover the healing art of creating beauty. You may mistakenly think that you are not good at art, but “Art is good for you!”