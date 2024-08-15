August 2024, Features

Marsha O’Loughlin Completes Tower Runs

Marsha O’Loughlin at Denton Square

Marsha O’Loughlin at Jacob’s Ladder in South Africa

Marsha O’Loughlin (79 years old) started off 2024 on the right foot.

January: She completed a run around Denton Square 34 times.

February: She completed the Oklahoma City Leadership Square Tower Climb (both up and down two towers) in one hour.

March 9: The “Big D” Tower Climb Dallas, 70 floors

March 23: Jacob’s Ladder Climb, Saint Helena Island, Jamestown, South Africa

April: Reunion Tower Climb of 50 floors (15 minutes)

May: “Carry the Load” wearing a weighted, 20-pound vest in Lantana, Texas

September: In Honor and Memory of 9/11, 110 floors Tower Climb wearing a weighted, 20-pound vest in Fort Worth with the firefighters