Marsha O’Loughlin Completes Tower Runs

Marsha O’Loughlin (79 years old) started off 2024 on the right foot.

January: She completed a run around Denton Square 34 times.

February: She completed the Oklahoma City Leadership Square Tower Climb (both up and down two towers) in one hour.

March 9: The “Big D” Tower Climb Dallas, 70 floors

March 23: Jacob’s Ladder Climb, Saint Helena Island, Jamestown, South Africa

April: Reunion Tower Climb of 50 floors (15 minutes)

May: “Carry the Load” wearing a weighted, 20-pound vest in Lantana, Texas

September: In Honor and Memory of 9/11, 110 floors Tower Climb wearing a weighted, 20-pound vest in Fort Worth with the firefighters