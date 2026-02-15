Material Girls—Sewing for a Cause

Julie Greenawalt, Co-Chair of Programs

The Robson Ranch Material Girls gathered on Jan. 15 for a special charity sewing event led by Kathy Wilson, who provided both supplies and clear instruction. Together, members created approximately 10 to 12 sturdy, colorful bags, which will be donated to various charitable groups serving both boys and girls and to local nursing homes. These versatile bags can be used for many purposes: overnight trips, books, soccer gear, groceries, and more, making them a practical and heartfelt contribution from our club to the wider community.

Robson Ranch Material Girls Club was started in 2003 under the auspices of Marguerite Rose. It has grown into a vibrant, charitable, and active community that now fills the Arts & Crafts Center and supports various charities and causes, as well as lending a social outlet for those individuals who yearn to sew, quilt, and work with fabric. The club works on many programs and initiatives throughout the year focusing on Robson Ranch residents and serving charities within Denton County.

Material Girls Club meets every Thursday in the CATC from 8:30 a.m. when open sewing occurs, often breaking for lunch and social time. A program follows at 1 p.m. The first Saturday of every month is also a time when members can come together to sew between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Programs consist of members sharing their tips, tricks, and lessons with the group on various sewing, craft, and fabric projects. On the second Thursday of every month, Show and Tell is open to all members to showcase their completed items. It is very motivational and inspirational to all attendees!

Membership is open to all Robson Ranch residents and has a small membership fee of $20 per year. The club has recently broadened its reach, and on Tuesdays in Room 104 of the CATC, Charity Sewing is held for all interested individuals from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Last year the club made and donated more than 300 quilts.

The club will hold its annual Beginning Quilting class starting on Feb. 26 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for six weeks. The class is conducted by a seasoned quilter, Mrs. Sharon Westbrook. A favored feature of this class is that each beginning quilter is supported by a mentor throughout the course. If interested in the Beginning Quilting class, please contact Mrs. Westbrook at 580-761-1115 to secure your space, as the class is limited to 10 participants. Details will be provided at the time of registration. The cost is $40.