Music Club Rings in the Season

Robin Brewton

The spirit of the season is set to soar as the Robson Ranch Music Club Community Choir presents its annual Christmas concerts on Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21, in the clubhouse. Both performances will begin promptly at 7 p.m. This highly anticipated event promises to be a festive and heartwarming musical celebration—a perfect way for residents to welcome the holidays.

Under the masterful direction of Dr. Arturo Ortega, the choir has prepared a program that beautifully blends timeless tradition with contemporary flair. Attendees can expect to hear beloved Christmas staples that evoke nostalgic memories, including the gentle solemnity of “Silent Night” and the tender beauty of “Away in a Manger.” These classic carols, cornerstones of the holiday season, will fill the hall with a sense of peace and joy.

Adding a spirited and lively touch to the performance will be a fun and energetic rendition of “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” This arrangement is sure to get toes tapping and infuse the evening with vibrant energy.

Bridging the gap between the traditional and the modern, the choir will also perform the contemporary favorite “Mary, Did You Know?” This poignant and thoughtful song has become a staple of modern holiday music and will offer a moment of reflection amidst the festivities.

The choir’s beautiful harmonies will be supported by the incomparable Paul Lees on piano. Lees’ skilled accompaniment is renowned throughout the community, and his musical artistry promises to elevate the entire performance.

Tickets for this must-see event are priced at $15 each. In-person ticket sales will be available from Dec. 1 through Dec. 19. For convenience, the club is also offering a PayPal presale window, which will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. Details on the PayPal purchase process can be found on the Robson Ranch Music Club’s official website at www.RRMusicClub.com.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of the holidays through music. Mark your calendars, secure your tickets early, and prepare for an evening of festive cheer with the talented Robson Ranch Music Club Community Choir!